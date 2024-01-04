Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 671,103 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 576.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after buying an additional 344,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.29. 124,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.37. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. HSBC started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

