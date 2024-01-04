Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

GTLS opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.37.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.