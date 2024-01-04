Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading 3.6% Higher

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.82 and last traded at $136.42. 27,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 280,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.62.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

