Checkit (LON:CKT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.34 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.34 ($0.27). Approximately 86,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 132,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Checkit Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity at Checkit

In other news, insider Kit Kyte bought 43,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £9,933.24 ($12,648.97). 50.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

