Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,101,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,850,669 shares.The stock last traded at $10.76 and had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Chegg Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

