Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,661,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,249,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $226.37 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.