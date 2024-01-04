Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $212,249,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

