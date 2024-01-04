Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.93

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $4.10. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 681,324 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 667,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $1,472,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

