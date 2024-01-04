CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 31,689 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

CI&T Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $675.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CI&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

