Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1 %

Citigroup stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $54.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

