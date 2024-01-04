Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 31,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

C stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,759,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,237,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

