Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Up 7.7% in December

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Civeo
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo
Civeo Stock Performance
Shares of Civeo stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Civeo has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.74 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civeo will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Civeo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.95%.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Civeo
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- It’s official, BYD has overtaken Tesla as the EV king
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Analysts expect Bank of America stock to rally 55%
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.