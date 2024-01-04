Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Up 7.7% in December

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Civeo Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Civeo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 9.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 47.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Civeo by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Civeo has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.74 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civeo will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.95%.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Further Reading

