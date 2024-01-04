Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider John Abernethy Acquires 100,000 Shares

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,400.00 ($55,374.15).

On Wednesday, December 6th, John Abernethy sold 22,345 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.55), for a total value of A$17,987.73 ($12,236.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a current ratio of 19.74 and a quick ratio of 69.47.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

