Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Clipper Realty by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

About Clipper Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.