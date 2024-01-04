CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Up 1%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 13,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 32,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CLPS Incorporation ( NASDAQ:CLPS Free Report ) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

