CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Up 1%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 13,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 32,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 8.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.
CLPS Incorporation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.
