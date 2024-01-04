CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CME. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

CME Group Trading Down 3.7 %

CME Group stock opened at $201.41 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.39.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

