Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Down 3.5%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.63 and last traded at $37.65. 146,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 687,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Cognex Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cognex by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,834 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,564,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cognex by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,423,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 854,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,962,000 after purchasing an additional 837,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

