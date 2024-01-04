Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of COLL opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.55 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 96.33% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,473 shares of company stock worth $1,228,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

