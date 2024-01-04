Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Down 4.7%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.28. Approximately 67,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 803,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.55 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 96.33% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 681,814 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 336,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $7,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 272,565 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 267,065 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

