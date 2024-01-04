Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

