Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the November 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CBU stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $50.71. 30,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $228,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

