Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.05. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 53,773 shares.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,704 shares in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

