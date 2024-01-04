Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.05. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 53,773 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
