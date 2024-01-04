Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.84. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 642,962 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.2%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently -720.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 178.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 189,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 54.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 94,815 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,538.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 213,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.