Comparing Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Glory Star New Media Group and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 2 4 3 0 2.11

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bilibili has a consensus target price of $16.76, indicating a potential upside of 38.82%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Bilibili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $154.58 million 1.37 $26.89 million N/A N/A Bilibili $22.32 billion 0.22 -$1.09 billion ($1.75) -6.90

Glory Star New Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A Bilibili -22.44% -32.20% -13.48%

Summary

Glory Star New Media Group beats Bilibili on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

