Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.46. Compass shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 496,231 shares traded.

COMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $272,570,926.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $46,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,957.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,944,208 shares of company stock worth $39,726,005. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

