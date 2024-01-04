Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $8.87

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $9.11. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 189,838 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,269,000 after buying an additional 393,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

