Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded to Sector Weight by KeyCorp

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.