Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.57

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 100005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,275 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,950,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

