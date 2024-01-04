Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR opened at $52.57 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.