Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

