Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

GLW opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.10. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.