Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $642.97. The company had a trading volume of 384,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $449.62 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $608.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.21.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

