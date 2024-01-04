Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 87.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 376,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

CTRA traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,149. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

