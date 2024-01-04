CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.77 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
