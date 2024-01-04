Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 140 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $430.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $348.06 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The company has a market capitalization of $344.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.