Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 467,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 774,459 shares.The stock last traded at $12.63 and had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Kendall purchased 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $208,866.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Crescent Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.