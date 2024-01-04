Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 467,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 774,459 shares.The stock last traded at $12.63 and had previously closed at $12.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.
Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy
In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Kendall purchased 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $208,866.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Crescent Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
