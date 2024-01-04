Critical Contrast: La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) versus RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares La Rosa and RE/MAX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get La Rosa alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $26.20 million 0.66 -$2.32 million N/A N/A RE/MAX $353.39 million 0.65 $6.11 million ($3.35) -3.74

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX -18.37% 792.18% 4.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares La Rosa and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.2% of RE/MAX shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of RE/MAX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for La Rosa and RE/MAX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A RE/MAX 2 2 1 0 1.80

RE/MAX has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.75%. Given RE/MAX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than La Rosa.

Summary

RE/MAX beats La Rosa on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. It also provides kvCORE platform, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; and RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.