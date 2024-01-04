Critical Review: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) & Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LTC Properties and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 0 4 2 0 2.33 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 5 7 0 2.58

LTC Properties currently has a consensus target price of $34.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.42%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $53.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

70.3% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LTC Properties and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $175.15 million 7.57 $100.02 million $1.93 16.58 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.31 billion 9.99 $684.65 million $2.74 17.92

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than LTC Properties. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. LTC Properties pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 106.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 40.76% 9.25% 4.43% Gaming and Leisure Properties 51.33% 17.36% 6.52%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats LTC Properties on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.