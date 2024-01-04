Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.84. Approximately 131,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 219,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$3.04 to C$2.84 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Cronos Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Cronos Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 30.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

