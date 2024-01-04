CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:LAW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 31,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,246. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $440.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.34.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CS Disco by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 72,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in CS Disco by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 252,277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CS Disco by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

