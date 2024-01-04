Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 513.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 289,792 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.7% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,358.43% and a negative return on equity of 99.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.