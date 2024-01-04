CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 42,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $192,392.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,023,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,006.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

