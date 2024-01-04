CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 119,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 114,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 118,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,678,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $745,543,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 13,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. 2,370,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,520. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

