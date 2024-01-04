CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 30,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR opened at $214.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average of $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $222.51.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.96.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

