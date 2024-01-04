Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 81,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 46,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative net margin of 181.45% and a negative return on equity of 808.32%. The company had revenue of C$0.11 million for the quarter.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

