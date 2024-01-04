Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Dana by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAN opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

DAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

