Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Dana by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

