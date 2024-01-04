Daré Bioscience, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.06. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 396,968 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 7.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Featured Stories

