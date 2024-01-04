DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DaVita Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,820. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

