Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $678.94 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $382.56 and a one year high of $723.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

