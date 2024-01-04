Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 137,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $394.91. 310,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,263. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.